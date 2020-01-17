New Delhi: Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape case — Akshay Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta— are executed on the scheduled date of January 22, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, said that politics is being played over the delay in the execution.

#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today the same people are only playing with my daughter’s death for political gains. pic.twitter.com/FvaC89TwKI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

“I never talk about politics,” Asha Devi said, adding, “But now I want to tell that the same people who took out rallies in 2012 are now playing politics for their own benefits. I want to appeal to the PM to bring a law like he did to end Triple Talaq,” Asha Devi said.

The execution of the four convicts can’t take place on January 22 as according to prison rules, execution can take place at least 14 days after the mercy plea is rejected. The mercy plea was filed by Mukesh Singh recently after his curative plea was rejected by the Supreme Court. The date of execution was decided before that. On Thursday, the Delhi government rejected the plea and forwarded it to the MHA. According to reports, MHA forwarded it to President on Thursday night.

On Thursday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the AAP government for delaying the execution. He said that the government wasted 1.5 years. In reply, Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia said if Delhi police comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, the execution can take place within two days.