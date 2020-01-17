New Delhi: The four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case-Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay-were on Thursday shifted to four separate single cells in jail number three of Tihar, on a day the Patiala House court asked prison authorities to submit to them, by Friday, a status report related to the legal remedies of the convicts.

On Wednesday, convict Mukesh had moved the Patiala House court seeking a stay on a death warrant, issued by a Delhi court earlier this month, after his plea in this regard was dismissed by the Delhi High Court, which had also asked him to move a lower court. On January 14, the Supreme Court had turned down curative petitions filed by Mukesh and Vinay against their death sentence.

Interestingly, the hanging courtyard is also near jail number three. Prison officials, however, have clarified that this doesn’t mean that the four convicts will be hanged immediately, adding that they will proceed as per the court order after filing status report today.

The single cells in which the four convicts are lodged have at least two CCTV camera and are guarded by two-three guards round the clock. Before their shifting, while, Akshay, Vinay and Pawan were lodged in jail number two, Vinay was in jail three. They will be hanged by Uttar Pradesh’s Pawan Jallad, as and when their execution takes place.

The hanging, as per their death warrant, was scheduled to take place at 7 AM on January 22 in Tihar. However, with Mukesh having filed a mercy petition before the President, the execution won’t take place on the said date as a convict can be hanged only after 14 days of the President rejecting their mercy petition.