New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday rejected fourth and final mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict Akshay Thakur hours after the Delhi High Court rules that the four convicts have only a week’s time to avail their legal remedies, failing which he authorities will deal with the situation as per law.

The Delhi HC, headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, also stated that the four accused – Pawan, Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh – cannot be executed separately. The court noted that the convicts are now engaging in a delaying tactic as fresh appeals are being filed every time date of execution is decided.