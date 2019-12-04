New Delhi: Two days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended rejecting the mercy petition of a convict in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that it has received a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejecting the mercy plea of the convict.

The MHA said it will examine the file and then will forward it to President Ram Nath Kovind for consideration and final decision.

The development comes after Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the case, had filed the mercy petition before the President earlier.

The recommendation for rejection of the mercy plea from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal comes at a time when the nation is witnessing a widespread protest over the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Telangana.

Recommending the rejection, Kejriwal earlier had said the President Kovind sought comments from the Delhi government on Sharma’s mercy plea.

“Today, we have received the LG’s approval to reject the mercy petition (of Vinay Sharma) and today we will send our recommendations to the President,” the chief minister had said.

In an incident which had sent shockwaves across the country, Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. After the brutal act, she had later succumbed to her injuries.

Nirbhaya’s mothe, meanwhile, expressed anguish over the endless wait for justice and hoped the family of the Hyderabad victim will be able to see the accused getting punished soon.

“They have lost their daughter and their fight for justice has just started. It will go on for years. But like me I don’t want them to keep waiting for justice and wish they get justice soon,” she told PTI.