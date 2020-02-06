New Delhi: In development to Nirbhaya gangrape case, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear the Centre’s plea, seeking separate execution of the four convicts.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry moved the top court after the Delhi High Court maintained that all the four convicts will be hanged together, thus rejecting its plea.

The government contended that the convicts are not to be hanged separately only till the stage of their Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court and thereafter, separate hanging can be done.

The High Court also gave the convicts a week’s time to avail all legal remedies.

The execution was initially scheduled for February 1. However, it got delayed the second time in the wake of the legal remedies being exercised by the convicts – Pawan, Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh.

On January 7, warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in Tihar jail at 7 AM on January 22 were issued. However, the convicts could not be hanged because of pendency of mercy petition by one of them. Later, the trial court fixed February 1, 6 AM as the hanging date and time. But that also could be carried out as the trial court on January 31 again stayed the execution after the counsel for three convicts — Pawan, Vinay and Akshay — urged it to adjourn the matter “sine die” saying their legal remedies were yet to be exhausted.

While the mercy pleas of Mukesh and Vinay have been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind, Pawan has not yet filed it. Akshay’s mercy plea was filed on February 1 and is pending.