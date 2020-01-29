New Delhi: After rejecting the plea of Mukesh Singh — one of the four convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the curative petition of another convict Akshay Thakur. Notably, Thakur is the third convict to file the curative petition in the apex court after their mercy pleas were rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramanna, and comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice R Bhanumati and Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petition at 1 PM on Thursday.

2012 Delhi gang rape case: Supreme Court's five-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, will tomorrow hear the curative petition of one of the convicts, Akshay Thakur, at 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/SFJEYBUODO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The development comes after Takur filed a curative petition before the top court earlier in the day, seeking commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Filed by advocate AP Singh, the petition of Thakur states that the present curative petition should be allowed by the apex court and it should set aside the May 5, 2017 order, which upheld the death sentence of the convicts.

“Modify the sentence of the petitioner, to life imprisonment as it serves all the purposes that the death penalty claims to serve and protects society from the impending reality in the near-future in which torture and murder are equated with justice as a panacea for all social evils,” the petition said.

Prior to this, the apex court had in December last year also dismissed Akshay’s review petition in Nirbhaya case.

Earlier in the day, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed the curative plea of Mukesh who challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.