New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the curative petition of one of the Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, Akshay Thakur, who has sought commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Notably, Thakur is the third convict to file the curative petition in the apex court after their mercy pleas were rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier.

The five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramanna, and comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice R Bhanumati and Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petition at 1 PM on Thursday.

Akshay’s review petition in Nirbhaya case was dismissed in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final convict in the gruesome case, Vinay Sharma, had on Wednesday filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind challenging his death sentence after the Supreme Court rejected petitions of the remaining three members.

The four convicts are scheduled to be held at 6 AM on February 1. Earlier, they were to be executed at 7 AM on January 22 but the execution was delayed on account of Mukesh’s mercy plea. According to prison rules, execution can only take place within 14 days of the President dismissing a mercy petition.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She was flown to a hospital in Singapore where she died.