New Delhi: In a significant development to the sensational Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a review petition of one of the four convicts in the case. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear a review plea in the 2012 gangrape and murder case which had sent shockwaves across the country.

As per updates, the top court bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear Akshay Kumar Singh’s petition at 2 PM on Tuesday.

The development comes after the top court had in July this year had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts– Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24)– in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

After the Delhi High Court awarded capital punishment to the four convicts — Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay in September 2013, they had knocked the doors of the apex court.

Out of six convicts, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail.

As per the latest updates, the Tihar jail is getting ready to hang the four convicts of the rape and murder case and is looking for a hangman from other prisons.

Vinay, one of the convicts of the case, had moved a mercy petition to President Ram Nath Kovind but it was rejected last week.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted by a group of six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries.