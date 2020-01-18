New Delhi: A day after Delhi Court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Tihar jail authorities have sought services of Pawan, the hangman from Meerut.

“Delhi’s Tihar Jail has requested to avail the services of Pawan, the hangman from Meerut, for the execution of the convicts of 2012 Delhi’s gang-rape case that is to take place on 1st February”, news agency ANI quoted Anand Kumar, DG Prison as saying.

Anand Kumar, DG Prison: Delhi's Tihar Jail has requested to avail the services of Pawan, the hangman from Meerut, for the execution of the convicts of 2012 Delhi's gang-rape case that is to take place on 1st February. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2020

Earlier on Friday, fresh death warrants were issued against the four convicts – Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh and Vinay Sharma – in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora has scheduled the execution for 6 AM on February 1, Saturday. The new death warrants are dated to exactly 14 days from today, in accordance with a law that states convicts to be executed must have a reprieve from the time their mercy plea is turned down.

“The case presents a scenario where the convicts have been given an opportunity to file mercy petition and exercise the legal remedies. However, only one of them has preferred the mercy petition. How much can we delay it?” the court asked.

The four rapists Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and Pawan Gupta were earlier due to be executed at 7 AM on January 22.