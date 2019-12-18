New Delhi: Going in line with the order of Delhi High Court, the Tihar Jail administration on Wednesday night issued a fresh notice to the convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case to file their mercy petitions in seven-day time.

“Tihar jail administration has issued a notice to Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts saying they have 7 days time to file mercy petition,” Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel confirmed.

In case, the convicts do not file the petition in the given time, the jail administration will then approach the court for further proceedings.

The development comes after the Delhi High Court earlier in the day ordered the prison to ask the convicts whether they are willing to file mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.

While hearing the case, Additional Sessions Judge (ASG) Satish Kumar Arora of the Patiala House Court posted the matter for further hearing to January 7.

The development carries significance as the Supreme Court earlier in the day dismissed a plea of one of the convicts saying there was no merit in the case.

Notably, four convicts of the rape case namely Akshay, Mukesh, Akshay and Pawan are waiting for the execution as their day is nearing in the Tihar Jail.

In another development, President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier dismissed the mercy petition of Akshay Kumar after recommendations from the Home Ministry.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on by six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi before being thrown out on the Delhi road. She was taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012.