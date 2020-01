New Delhi: One of the Nirbhaya case convicts, Mukesh Singh, on Monday approached the Supreme Court and appealed to “urgently” list his plea against rejection of mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“If somebody is going to be executed on February 1, it is top priority,” said Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, asking his counsel to approach the court registry.

More details will be added to the story.