New Delhi: Nirbhaya rape convict Mukesh Singh on Tuesday moved mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind after the Supreme Court rejected his curative petition against the capital punishment earlier today. It must be noted that this is the last resort for the four convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, before their execution on January 22.

Earlier today, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan dismissed the curative petitions of the two death row convicts – Vinay and Mukesh – as they found no merit in their pleas.

According to the Tihar jail officials the second convict, Vinay Sharma, had already signed his mercy petition to the President. However, his lawyer later clarified that the petition issued did not carry Sharma’s signature, hence, withdrawing the mercy plea.

All four convicts – Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) – will be hanged at 7 AM in Jail No. 3 inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail on January 22.