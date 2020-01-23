New Delhi: The four Nirbhaya convicts have so far stayed mum on questions concerning their last wishes, ahead of their hanging scheduled for February 1, said a report on Thursday.

As per prison rules, convicts can decide who they wish to meet for the last time before their hanging. They are also asked if they want to will their property to anyone. On these questions, the Nirbhaya rapists have so far stayed silent, reported NDTV.

The report by the leading news channel said that the convicts, despite their silence, are hoping of buying themselves more time.

Cancelling the earlier date of execution, a Delhi court had on January 18 issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 AM.

The new date of execution came after the public prosecutor representing the Tihar jail authorities requested the court to issue fresh date and time of execution.

On January 20, the Supreme Court had on Monday dismissed a plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the death convicts in the case. Gupta had filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the apex court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime.

In the rape and murder case that had sent shockwaves across the nation in 2012, four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.