New Delhi: At a time when the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is going to complete seven years on Monday, a recent data from the Central government revealed that many states including Maharashtra have not spent a single rupee from the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ that was set up to ensure women’s safety.

As per updates, the Nirbhaya Fund has seen only nine per cent utilisation by some states. Out of the total Rs 1,649 crore sanctioned by the Centre, only Rs 147 crore has been spent by states and UTs, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had informed Parliament recently.

Set up in 2013, the Nirbhaya Fund was supposed to be fully used towards ensuring women’s safety, but states like Maharashtra and Meghalaya have not spent a single rupee from the fund.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, where the two horrific incidents of gang-rape and murder had sent shockwaves across the country, have received the maximum amount from the Nirbhaya fund.

While Karnataka used 7 per cent of the fund, Tamil Nadu used only 3 per cent of the amount allocated to it under the Nirbhaya fund. On the rother hand, the states that did not used the fund at all include six states and UTs such as Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Daman & Diu.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had recently written to Union Minister Smriti Irani to disburse Nirbhaya fund to all the states of the country. The development comes as Delhi, where the brutal incident took place, has utilised less than 5 per cent of the fund allocated to it. As per updates, Delhi was allotted Rs 390 crore which was the highest amount among states and UTs, but it has spent only Rs 19.41 crore.

On the other hand, Telangana, where the 26-year-old veterinary was burnt to death after rape, has spent only Rs 4 crore out of the Rs 103 crore for women’s safety.

Initiated by the UPA government in 2013, the Nirbhaya fund was set up to improve the safety and security of women in the aftermath of the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old paramedic student, who later was known as Nirbhaya.