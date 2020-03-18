New Delhi: Two days ahead of the scheduled execution of the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case, hangman Pawan conducted the dummy execution on Wednesday. Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay are to be executed on March 20 at 5.10 AM in Tihar jail. In 2011, a 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gangraped in a Delhi bus, which led to her death in a Singapore hospital. The incident shook the conscience of the nation as protesters demanding legislations for women safety poured on to the streets. The case went through various ups and downs. Counsels AP Singh and ML Sharma who represented the convicts made it to the headlines for their several claims during several hearings of the case. Also Read - 'Won't Live as His Widow,' Says Wife of Nirbhaya Convict as She Files For Divorce

‘They are not terrorists’ Also Read - Nirbhaya Case: After SC Rejects Fresh Plea, 3 Convicts Move ICJ Seeking Stay on Execution

Early this month, AP Singh said that the convicts are not terrorists. They are literate people. Also Read - Hangman From Meerut Pawan Jallad to be Paid Rs 1 Lakh For Executing Nirhaya Convicts in Tihar Jail

‘You have already killed them four times’

In the same reference, Singh said that media has already killed them four times. How? As several death warrants have been issued because the convicts filed review pleas and petitions to escape the death sentences

‘Life is short: They will die of pollution’

“Very few people reach upto the age of 80-90 years…life is going short to short, then why death penalty?” The petition stirred controversy as there was mention of Delhi pollution and Delhi water problems.

‘He was not in Delhi’

After years of conviction, now the counsel has claimed that Mukesh was not in Delhi on the date of the crime. The plea filed before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana claimed Mukesh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and he was not present in the city on December 16, when the crime took place.

NRIs don’t want death sentence in Nirbhaya gangrape case

Moving the International Court of Justice, AP Singh has recently said NRIs, their organisations were watching the case.