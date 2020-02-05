New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court ruled to execute all four Nirbhaya convicts together, giving them a week to avail all legal remedies, the Centre, as well as Delhi government on Wednesday, moved the Supreme Court challenging the dismissal of their plea over a trial court’s order staying the convicts’ execution.

Days after the second delay of execution of the four convicts – Pawan, Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh – in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, the Delhi court earlier today ordered them to exhaust their legal remedies within a week, failing which the authorities will deal with the situation as per law.

The court, however, refused to set aside the trial court order postponing the execution of the death warrant against four convicts.

The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court’s order on January 31 that stayed the convicts’ execution until further orders. Expressing concern over the delay in execution, the victim’s parents urged the court to expeditiously decide the Centre’s plea and were assured by the judge that the order would be passed at the earliest.

On January 7, warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in Tihar jail at 7 AM on January 22 were issued. However, the convicts could not be hanged because of pendency of mercy petition by one of them. Later, the trial court fixed February 1, 6 AM as the hanging date and time. But that also could be carried out as the trial court on January 31 again stayed the execution after the counsel for three convicts — Pawan, Vinay and Akshay — urged it to adjourn the matter “sine die” saying their legal remedies were yet to be exhausted.

While the mercy pleas of Mukesh and Vinay have been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind, Pawan has not yet filed it. Akshay’s mercy plea was filed on February 1 and is pending.