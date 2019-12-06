New Delhi: In a development to 2012 Nirbhya Gang rape case, the Union Home Ministry on Friday has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, officials said.

Earlier his week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had sent a file rejecting the mercy plea to the Home Ministry. The same file has now been sent to the president for consideration and final decision.

The Home Ministry has also recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the official said.

One of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, Vinay Sharma, had filed the mercy petition before the President.

The rejection of the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya gang rape comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

It must be noted that Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

(With PTI inputs)