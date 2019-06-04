New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday sought a response on the application filed by Nirbhaya’s parents seeking to expedite the execution of the rape convicts, ANI reported. The top court also asked Tihar jail authorities, where the accused are lodged currently, to apprise it of various legal remedies that all four convicts have availed and the ones that are pending.

Earlier in the day, the court issued a notice to Tihar jail Superintendent through DG Prisons with a direction to appear in person along with the status report of the convicts on July 19. (Also Read: 2012 Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Was ‘Blown Out of Proportion’, Says Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit)

A 23-year-old paramedical student was assaulted and raped by six persons in a moving bus in south Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012. She died during treatment at a Singapore hospital on December 29 that year.

The four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh — in the brutal December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case were awarded death sentence by the Supreme Court.

On December 13, 2018, the top court on December 13, last year, dismissed a plea seeking directions for immediate execution of the four death row convicts. Pulling up the petitioner, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta had said, “What kind of prayer you are making?”