New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed convict Pawan Gupta’s petition claiming that he was a juvenile when the offence took place. The rapist had filed a review petition before the top court challenging its earlier order of dismissal of his Juvenile plea.

In an attempt to stall their hanging, scheduled to be held on Feb 1 at 6 AM , the four rapists had filed several petitions before the top court. Beside curative petitions before the Supreme Court, a mercy plea has also been filed before President Kovind. Yesterday, the court had dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh who had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“It can’t be said that the President didn’t apply his mind. Suffering in prison can’t be ground for mercy plea,” a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramanna, and comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice R Bhanumati and Justice Ashok Bhushan had said.