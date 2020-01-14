New Delhi: In a significant development to 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed curative petition of two death row convicts — Vinay and Mukesh. A five judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana was hearing the curative petitions in chamber. Amicus curiae Vrinda Grover had filed the petitions on behalf of the convicts. A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a death row convict.
Reacting over the development, Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, said,”This is a big day for me. I had been struggling for the last 7 years. But the biggest day will be 22nd January when they (convicts) will be hanged.”
Earlier in the day, she had asserted that the convicts had filed the curative plea just to stall the process.
On the intervening night of December 16 and December 17, 2012, Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was brutally gang-raped and assaulted inside a moving bus near nationa capital’s Munirka area by six persons before being dumped on the road. Two weeks later on December 29, she succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital.
Within 48 hours of the crime, the Delhi police arrested all the six accused and charged them with sexual assault and murder. While the prime accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide inside Tihar Jail, one of the convicts, a minor, who was just short of 18 when the crime took place appeared before the juvenile justice court and released after three years in a reform home.