New Delhi: In a significant development to 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed curative petition of two death row convicts — Vinay and Mukesh. A five judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana was hearing the curative petitions in chamber. Amicus curiae Vrinda Grover had filed the petitions on behalf of the convicts. A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a death row convict.

Reacting over the development, Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, said,”This is a big day for me. I had been struggling for the last 7 years. But the biggest day will be 22nd January when they (convicts) will be hanged.”

Earlier in the day, she had asserted that the convicts had filed the curative plea just to stall the process.