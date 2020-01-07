New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday will shortly pronounce the order on the death warrants against the four victims in the gruesome 2012 Delhi gangrape case following the plea of one of the convict’s parents seeking to expedite the procedure to hang the four accused.

“We are waiting for the court’s order on execution of death warrants. The convicts have no appeals pending now,” said Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 gangrape victim, speaking to news agency ANI.

The Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora will pronounce the order at 3:30 PM.

During the hearing, the prosecutor had urged the court to issue death warrants to four convicts. The prosecution said that no application was pending before any court or the President. The court informed by the lawyers of convicts that they are in the process of filing a curative plea.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, “In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so.”

Notably, the four accused facing the gallows are Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay Kumar Singh, Vinay and Mukesh Singh. The main accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial.

The counsel for two of the convicts Mukesh and Vinay said they were in process of filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court. The top court had on December 20 dismissed an application for review petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta’s father.