New Delhi: Two days before the scheduled execution, fourth and final convict in the gruesome Nirbhaya gangrape case, Vinay Sharma, on Wednesday filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind challenging his death sentence after the Supreme Court rejected petitions of the remaining three members. Notably, the top court will hear the curative petition of convict Akshay Thakur tomorrow.

The five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramanna, and comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice R Bhanumati and Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petition at 1 PM on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the apex court had dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh who had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. “It can’t be said that the President didn’t apply his mind. Suffering in prison can’t be ground for mercy plea,” the bench had said.

Mukesh’s lawyer, Anjana Prakash, alleged on Tuesday that Mukesh was being sexually assaulted in jail.

The four convicts were scheduled to be executed on January 22. It was delated as Mukesh filed a mercy plea with the President. As per prison rules, a death row convict can only be hanged 14 days after the rejection of his mercy petition. The four were scheduled to be executed at 6 AM on February 1.