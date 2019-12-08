New Delhi: Days after news reports surfaced that there is no hangman in Tihar Jail for the execution of the rape convict in Nirbhaya case, news agency PTI on Sunday reported that the jail authorities have approached other prisons in the country to provide them with a hangman.

Media reports further stated that the talks are underway with Uttar Pradesh prison authorities to provide a hangman for the Tihar Jail where the convicts are right now lodged.

The development comes after the Union Home Ministry and President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student.

Making a sensational claim, the convict, meanwhile, said the mercy petition was not sent by him and urged the authorities to withdraw it.

As per updates, the execution will be carried out any day after a ‘Black Warrant’ sanctioning their execution is issued.

Meanwhile, a man from Shimla has offered himself to become the temporary executioner in Tihar jail to carry out the work so that justice can be given to the perpetrators at the earliest.

Named as Ravi Kumar, the man said he has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his appointment on a temporary basis.

On the fateful night of December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya was gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The brutal incident had triggered widespread protest across the country.

One of the biggest jails of the country, Tihar jail is located in West Delhi and had many high-profile inmates in it. Notably, former Union minister P Chidambaram was lodged in this jail for 106 days in the INX Media case.