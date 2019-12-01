New Delhi: The brutal rape and murder of the Telangana veterinary doctor brought back the memories of the Nirbhaya case revealing that little has been achieved to ensure women’s safety in the last six years.

Four cops have been suspended for delaying the registration of an FIR in the Telangana rape-murder case, which was a missing case prima facie on the intervening night of November 27 and 28. Family members of the veterinary doctor whose charred body was found the next day complained that they had to go from one police station to another as the cops were arguing over jurisdiction.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad: Based on the findings, M. Ravi Kumar, SI of Police, Shamshabad PS, P Venu Gopal Reddy, Head Constable, RGIA Airport PS & A. Sathyanarayana Goud, Head Constable, RGIA Airport PS have been placed under suspension till further orders. #Telangana https://t.co/ZFaJRWAF1J — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Several other incidents of heinous rape-murder were reported from many other parts of the country on Saturday. A minor who went out to celebrate a birthday party was allegedly gangraped by six men in Tamil Nadu. A 55-year-old woman in Delhi was raped and murdered in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area. One eight-year-old has been kidnapped, beaten up and raped at knifepoint in Gujarat. A 28-year-old woman from Karnataka was raped by a truck driver in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.

‘We want Justice’: Police lathi-charge on protesters

Tension prevailed at Shamshabad police station on Saturday as hundreds of local residents and students rallied there, demanding that the accused be handed over to them to “teach a lesson.”

#WATCH: Police lathicharged on locals who hurled slippers on police outside Shadnagar police station, where the accused in rape&murder case of the woman veterinary doctor were lodged earlier today. Accused have been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/qXOc0SVOyS — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

After repeated requests failed to pacify the crowd outside the Shamshabad station, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. The magistrate was brought to the police station from the back door.

Raising slogans of “we want justice”, angry local residents, members of women’s groups and students squatted in front of the police station in the town, about 50 km from Hyderabad. They were demanding that the accused be hanged immediately without inquiry and trial.

IPC, CrPC to be amended

Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre would amend the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code to bypass High Courts with regards to death penalties for men committing atrocities on women.

The Centre is readying the Bill to introduce in the Budget session.