New Delhi: Yet another disturbing case of alleged gang rape and murder in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh reminded of the brutal 'Nirbhaya' case. The incident happened on Sunday in a village under the jurisdiction of Ughaiti police station where a middle-aged woman went to a temple and never returned.

According to a News18 report, locals said that around 12 AM, a car drove in and left the woman bleeding. The driver and two other men escaped. Later that night, the woman died. It was also found out that the accused had taken the victim to Chandausi for treatment.

Family members of the victim alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Ravendra Pratap Singh, did not act despite their complaint. The police even tried to register it as a case of accident. The body was then sent for post-mortem to a panel of three doctors, including a female doctor.

The post mortem report revealed that the woman’s ribs and leg were fractured and she had received fatal injuries in her private parts. She was not only gang-raped but a rod was inserted in her private part, the report revealed. Her lungs were also attacked with a heavy object.

The Ughaiti police have registered a case of gang rape and murder against Dharmasthala priest Satyanarayan Das, his aide and Mewali resident Vedram and driver Jaspal. Four teams have been formed to nab the accused who are absconding.