New Delhi: Asha Devi, Mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, has dismissed reports of her joining Congress party. “I have no interest in politics. I have not spoken to anyone in Congress. I only want justice for my daughter and execution of the convicts”, said Nirbhaya’s (the name given to the gangrape victim) mother.

It was reported that, Asha Devi may contest 2020 Delhi Assembly elections against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi. Several media reports had also claimed that Congress party was in talks with Nirbhaya’s mother.

Reacting to the reports, Congress’ election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Jha Azad had welcomed her on Twitter. He “Welcome Asha Devi”, Azad had said on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier in the day, Asha Devi had lambasted the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, saying that those who took to streets in 2012 over the incident were now playing with her daughter’s death.

