New Delhi: In a bid to revive the Indian economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of measures including the use of Bharat stage 4 vehicles and withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on capital gains.

Talking about the economic slowdown and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, Sitharaman said that the current projected global GDP growth is of about 3.2 % and probably is going to be even revised downwards.

“The growth rate, still in comparison to many countries is high and if anything even in comparison to the US and China, our growth rate is higher than everybody else,” said the Finance Minister.

Ten important measures announced by Finance Minister Niramals Sitharaman