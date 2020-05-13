New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a series of fiscal boosters under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan‘ or India’s self-reliant economic package from changes in the MSME structure, relaxations for NBFCs, MFIs as well as direct tax measures to help the country reboot and come out of the fallen economy. Also Read - Centre Trying to Bulldoze Federalism, Mislead People With Economic Package, Says Mamata Banerjee

While many BJP leaders hailed Sitharaman's measures on the self-reliant economic package, opposition leaders were of the wary if the package did anything good for the poor or for individual states.

Politicians remained largely divided with the Opposition criticising the government for neglecting migrants and poor over and over again. Here's what some of them said:

Congress leader, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

“There is nothing in what the Finance Minister said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry & devastated migrant workers walked and many thousands are still walking back to their home states. It’s a cruel blow to those who toil every day. There is also nothing by way of cash transfer to the bottom half of the population – 13 crore families who have been pushed into destitution.”

TMC supremo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

“People expected to get relief… but it’s a big zero. There is nothing for the states. The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation.”

Meanwhile, here’s what others said:

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

“Announcements of Rs 30,000cr special liquidity scheme for NBFCs etc, collateral-free loans&provision of Rs20,000Cr as subordinate debt for MSMEs etc; all measures to create confidence in the market. PM has set the foundation for rapid recovery of the Indian economy. All stakeholders will work collectively to fulfil the vision of PM to expand the economy, to bring in more demand in the business cycle, to ensure infra projects get a boost, systems on which country is running made more liberal&easy to operate in, and to leverage demography.”

CII DG Chandrajit Banerjee

“FM unveiled a very impactful package under the 1st tranche of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as demanded by dire consequences that the economy is reeling under because of COVID-19. We particularly welcome the relief package provided to MSMEs.”

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari

“It’s very important. Now they’ll get all benefits. Earlier, there was a classification between manufacturing and service enterprises. Now there’s no classification, both are one… this can be a great boost for the economy.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

“Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of units linked to the MSME sector. I also welcome the Finance Minister’s announcement on EPF contribution. From tomorrow, we are going to start an online loan fair for MSME sector. Around 36000 business persons will get a loan worth Rs 1600 – Rs 2000 crore tomorrow.”