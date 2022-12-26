Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi: Reports

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

Updated: December 26, 2022 3:08 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, AIIMS, Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS in Delhi: Reports

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, according to reports. While the reason behind her hospitalisation is yet to be known, some reports claimed she was admitted for a routine check-up. Several people took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 26, 2022 3:07 PM IST

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 3:08 PM IST