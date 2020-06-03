New Delhi: Mumbai has already been put under red alert as cyclone Nisarga is moving towards Mumbai with a wind speed of about 110 km. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga will cross areas close to Alibagh in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the afternoon making landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The IMD also warned of about three to 6.5 feet-high (two metres) waves along with the storm. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Lash Mumbai; Storm to Make Landfall This Afternoon

People can track the cyclone by logging in to the official website of IMD. The user has to select ‘Cyclone’ from ‘Our services’ section on the website. Under this section, there are the following sub-sections

1. Tropical weather outlook

2. National bulletin

3. Hourly bulletins

4. Track of cyclonic disturbance

5. Wind warning

6. Storm Surge warning

7. Forecast track of the cyclone

Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: IndiGo Cancels 17 Flights to And From Mumbai For June 3, to Operate only 3 Flights

By clicking on the Track of cyclonic disturbance section, one can load the page where the current status of the cyclone is being shown.

By clicking on the tab of the forecast track of cyclone, one can see the projected route of the cyclone.

Another option is to log in to the website of Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone, New Delhi also shows real-time updates related to the cyclone. Satellite images can be accessed from skymetweather.com.