‘Jo Hindu ki baat karega…’: BJP leader Nitesh Rane issues first reaction as results indicate saffron surge in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation election

Maharashtra Elections Results 2026: Counting of votes for elections to 29 municipal corporations is underway. As per the latest report, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance will witnessing a major suffron surge in all the municipal corporations. Winners have been announced in eight wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai and trends are pointing to a big victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the state. Reacting to the BJP’s exceptional performance, party’s young leader Nitesh Rane, who is known for his fiery statements, said that, “Whoever speaks for Hindu interests will rule Maharashtra. Jai Shri Ram.”

जो हिन्दू हित की बात करेगा वही महाराष्ट्र पर राज करेगा जय श्री राम — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) January 16, 2026

Meanwhile, with the BJP surging ahead in Pune, union minister Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence in the party winning a comfortable majority and said that it has always delivered whenever given a chance. “In the early trends, it is clear that BJP is winning with a full mandate. I had faith that Pune always thinks of development before voting, which is why the BJP is coming to power with a full majority,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The surprising reunion of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction appears to have failed to woo voters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. While the Ajit Pawar faction is leading on 40 seats in PCMC, the BJP is way ahead there with a lead on 70 seats, trends reported by TV channels showed.

