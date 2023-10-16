Nithari Case: Prime Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher Acquitted by Allahabad High Court

Nithari Case: Prime Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher Acquitted by Allahabad High Court

Nithari Case: Prime Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher Acquitted by Allahabad High Court

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted the two convicts in the infamous Nithari murder case. The court found accused Surinder Koli innocent in the 12 cases against him, while co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was found innocent in two cases against him. The court also cancelled the death penalty.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES