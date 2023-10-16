By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Nithari Case: Prime Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher Acquitted by Allahabad High Court
New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted the two convicts in the infamous Nithari murder case. The court found accused Surinder Koli innocent in the 12 cases against him, while co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was found innocent in two cases against him. The court also cancelled the death penalty.
