Nithari Case: Prime Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher Acquitted by Allahabad High Court

Updated: October 16, 2023 12:35 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted the two convicts in the infamous Nithari murder case. The court found accused Surinder Koli innocent in the 12 cases against him, while co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was found innocent in two cases against him. The court also cancelled the death penalty.

