New Delhi: A special CBI Court has sentenced life imprisonment to convict Surender Koli under IPC 364 and death sentence under IPC 302 in the infamous Nithari murder case. Koli has already been awarded death sentence in 13 cases and this is the 14th one in which CBI court has also upheld his punishment of death.

Koli's servant and partner in heinous crimes and killings of children, Maninder Singh Pandher has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment under section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Advocate Devraj Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Details to this story will be added soon.