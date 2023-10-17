Nithari Killings: How The Probe ‘Botched Up’ With ‘Brazen Violation’ In Collecting Basic Evidence

The Court concluded that the CBI "followed the easy course suggested" by the UP Police - which initially probed the cases, and ended up making a domestic servant "the villain of Nithari killings".

Ghaziabad: In this Monday, July 24, 2017 file image Surendra Koli (L) and Mohinder Pandher being taken to jail after a CBI court awarded death sentence to them in Nithari killing case. The Allahabad High Court on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 acquitted both Koli and Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida for lack of evidence. (PTI Photo)

Allahabad: Acquitting prime suspects Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli in the 2005-2006 Noida serial murder cases (Nithari Kand) for lack of evidence, the Allahabad High Court has raised serious questions regarding how the investigation in the case was conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A Bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi also pulled up the CBI for ‘completely overlooking’ the strong possibility of organ trade being an actual reason behind murders. It also held that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt “beyond reasonable doubt” and that the investigation was “botched up”.

“It appears to us that the investigation opted for the easy course of implicating a poor servant of the house by demonizing him, without taking due care of probing more serious aspects of possible involvement of organized activity of organ trading,” the bench observed.

The Court termed it as SHOCKING as to how Koli’s confession was recorded by the Police after 60 days of police remand without any medical examination; no legal aid was provided to him, and torture allegations levelled by him were not probed.

Noting that the loss of life of young children and ladies is a matter of serious concern particularly when their lives were brought to an end inhumanly, however, at the same time, the Court also flagged its concern regarding the denial of a fair trial to the accused persons.

The Court specifically held that despite specific allegations of severe physical torture to Koli for extracting his confession, the non-holding of his medical examination had rendered the confession unreliable. The Court also noted that no legal aid was given to Koli and only 5 minutes of legal aid by the ACMM, Delhi on March 01, 2007, which amounted to its denial and had occasioned a failure of justice for the accused who was produced after 60 days of police custody.

The Court also noted that the Magistrate had not recorded his satisfaction about confession being voluntary and had merely used the expression ‘seems’ which cannot be treated as the belief of voluntariness of confession in terms of Section 164 CrPC.

Victims’ parents appeal to PM Modi and CM Yogi for Justice

Emotions overflowed for Ram Kishan as the wounds of nearly two-decades ago were opened on Monday when the court acquitted both the accused due to lack of evidence. Ram Kishan’s three-year-old son was one of the victim. Anger and frustration reflected on his face when he hurled a brick into the abandoned bunglow of Moninder Singh Pandher.

After throwing the brick, Ram Kishan doesn’t speak to anyone and walks home, two minutes away from Pandher’s bungalow. The acquittal of Pandher and Koli recalled for many the chilling crime targeting young children that came to light with skeletal remains being found behind Pandher’s bungalow in Sector 30, adjoining Nithari village.

Jhabbu Lal (63) and Sunita Devi (60), who lost their daughter, expressed sadness over the latest judgment. “We are not satisfied with the judgment. This is not right. When someone killing several children gets acquitted, imagine what punishment will those get who kill just one or two people,” Lal said.

The couple meets their daily expenses by ironing clothes barely 50 metres away from the Pandher’s abandoned bungalow. Lal said he has spent around Rs 4 lakh in fees to lawyers till date and had to even sell off a plot for it.

Sunita Devi, busy ironing clothes but intermittently speaking to reporters, said, “We appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that those who killed our children should be hanged.” “What kind of law is this which is acquitting these monsters,” she wondered.

Ashok and Rajwati, who now run a footwear shop in Nithari village, had lost their five-year-old son in the serial killings. “Our son was born eight years after our marriage…We have lost all hope of justice now, it’s been 17 years now,” Rajwati said.

Satish Chandra Mishra, a witness in the case, said he was disappointed with the verdict and claimed that tools used in the killing and blood stains were found in the house. Mishra added that a number of victim families used to live in Nithari earlier but only three remain there now. He said he was the president of the Sector 31 Residents’ Welfare Association at the time of the incident nearly two decades ago.

About Nithari Killings

The Nithari murders took place between 2005 and 2006. In December 2006, skeletons were discovered in a drain near a house in Nithari village. Later on, it was found that Moninder Pander is the owner of the house and Koli was his domestic help and hence, both were implicated in the FIRs. The CBI registered a total of 16 cases, charge sheeting Koli in all of them for murder, abduction, and rape besides destruction of evidence, and Pandher in one for immoral trafficking.

A committee, formed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2015, in its report had said that the CBI should have investigated all angles, including organ trade, in addition to sexual exploitation and other forms of crimes against women and children.

However, the judgement in the case bringing back memories of the chilling crime targeting young girls that came to light with skeletal remains being found behind a Noida bungalow in NCR may only see Pandher walking out of the jail. Koli, the key accused, will continue to serve the life imprisonment awarded to him in the killing of a 14-year-old girl.

