New Delhi: The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 2 days, after a director level officer tested positive for deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. This comes days after the Aviation Ministry headquarters was sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics Will Be Cancelled if Coronavirus Isn't Contained by 2021: Games Chief

“An employee working at NITI Aayog has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 AM this morning. All the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines is being followed. The building has been sealed. Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway”, the think-tank said in a statement. Also Read - Awwdorable! 6-Year-Old Canada Boy Sets Up A Joke Counter To Make People Smile Amid The Pandemic

Speaking to PTI, Alok Kumar adviser at NITI Aayog said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine. Also Read - Stay at Home: Mumbai Police Asks Cops Above 55 to Remain Indoors After 3 Die of COVID-19