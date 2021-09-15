New Delhi: Niti Aayog, a public policy think-tank along with Rocky Mountain Institute(RMI) on Wednesday launched an initiative “Shoonya” to promote zero-pollution delivery vehicles by working with consumers and industry, according to an official statement.Also Read - Delhi Issues Complete Ban on Storage, Sale and Bursting of Diwali Firecrackers Over Pollution Concerns

The statement stated that the aim of the Shoonya initiative is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the urban deliveries segment and create consumer awareness about the benefits of zero-pollution delivery. Also Read - No Jab Will be There to Prevent 7 Million Premature Deaths Yearly Caused by Air Pollution, Says UNEP

A total of 30 companies including Mahindra Electric, Tata Motors, Zomato, Ashok Leyland, Sun Mobility, Lightning Logistics, Big Basket, Bluedart, Hero Electric, and Swiggy attended the kick-off meeting chaired by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the statement said. Also Read - Air Pollution And Exercise: Find Out How Much Physical Activity You Should Do When Pollution Levels Are High

Further, it added that additional industry players will also be invited to join the Shoonya initiative. Amitabh Kant while highlighting the objectives of the campaign said that he is confident that India’s dynamic private sector will rise to the challenge of making Shoonya a great success.

According to the statement, as part of the campaign, a corporate branding and certification programme is being launched to recognise and promote the industry’s efforts towards transitioning to EVs for final-mile deliveries.

Urban freight vehicles account for 10 per cent of freight transportation-related CO2 emissions in India, and these emissions are expected to grow by 114 percent by 2030.

(With Inputs From PTI)