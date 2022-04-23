New Delhi: Following the sudden resignation of Rajiv Kumar, the Modi government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice-chairman of Niti Aayog. According to a PTI report, Bery will take charge from May 1, 2022. Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice-chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.Also Read - 75 Digital Banking Units In 75 Districts: What Are DBUs? | Explained

According to the order, Kumar’s resignation has been accepted and he would be relieved from the post with effect from April 30. Also Read - WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty, Co-founder Siddharth Menon Shift Base From India to Dubai

Kumar played a key role in Niti Aayog’s policymaking, with a focus on agriculture, asset monetisation, disinvestment, aspirational districts programme, and electric vehicles, among others. Kumar holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a Ph.D from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). Also Read - EXPLAINED: Tax Row Involving Infosys Narayana Murthy's Daughter Akshata Murthy Who Is Richer Than The Queen Of UK

Bery had earlier served as Director-General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi.

He was also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

(With PTI inputs)