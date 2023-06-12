Home

Who Is Nitin Agarwal, IPS Officer Appointed New BSF Chief

Nitin Agarwal, 1989-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, was appointed as the new chief of Border Security Force (BSF).

Nitin Agarwal is a 1989-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre. (Representational Image: bsf.gov.in)

New Delhi: IPS Nitin Agarwal was appointed as the new director general of the Border Security Force (BSF). Agarwal was appointed as the new BSF chief more than five months after the post fell vacant. The 1989 batch officer is currently posted as the Additional Director General at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Shri Nitin Agarwal, IPS (KL:89), presently working as Additional DG, CRPF as Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) with pay at Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post and up to 31.07.2026 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier.”

Who Is Nitin Agarwal, the New BSF Chief

Nitin Agarwal is a 1989-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Nitin Agarwal is currently posted as the Additional Director General (ADG) of operations at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi.

Nitin Agarwal had led one of the most crucial anti-Naxal operations in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Operation Octopus, Operation Double Bull, Operation Thunderstorm and Operation Chakarbandha were some of the key operations undertaken by Nitin Agarwal and his team against Naxalites in Bihar and Jharkhand.

