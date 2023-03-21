Home

Nitin Gadkari Gets Threat Calls At His Nagpur Office; Security Beefed Up At Minister’s Home

The call was made on the landline number of the minister's Public Relations office in the Khamla area in Nagpur. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore.

Nitin Gadkari Gets A Ransom Call For Rs 10 Crore: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday received two threatening calls from a caller who identified himself as Jayesh Pujari, the same person whose name was used to make similar calls to Gadkari’s office in January. The call was made on the landline number of the minister’s Public Relations office in Khamla area in Nagpur. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. In a similar incident, a call was made to Gadkari’s residence where a caller claiming to be a member of the Dawood gang had asked for a ransom of Rs 100 crore.

“Three threat calls were received at the office of Nitin Gadkari, all by one man who identified himself as Jayesh Pujari. The number was found to be that of a woman who is in Mangaluru. We also communicated with her, she works in event management. We are finding out if the call was placed by her friend or Jayesh Pujari,” said Nagpur DCP, Rahul Madane.

The probe into the matter revealed that the caller is an inmate of the Hindalga jail and was sentenced to death by a court in a murder case in the past. The call was made from the prison.

Following, today’s ransom call to Gadkari, the government has beefed up security at the minister’s office and residence.

In another matter, a man was booked for making derogatory remarks against the Union Minister. A man has been booked by the Nagpur police for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media which had references to Gadkari. The accused, Dattatray Joshi, allegedly made certain references to Gadkari in the posts which were circulated on WhatsApp, PTI reported.

