Nitin Gadkari Heaps Praises On THIS Congress Leader For ‘Giving New Direction To India’

New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday heaped praises on senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Referring to the economic reforms brought out by Singh as Finance Minister in 1991, Gadkari said the step taken by the Congress Finance Minister in the Narasimha Rao-led Central Government “gave a new direction to India” as it ushered in a liberal economy. Gadkari further said the country is “indebted” to the former Prime Minister for the reforms as he lauded the much-discussed economic reforms initiated by Manmohan Singh.

Gadkari was addressing the TIOL Awards 2022 event, organised by the portal ‘TaxIndiaOnline’. He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a state minister in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former Prime Minister.

Gadkari said that India needs a liberal economic policy with the intention to provide its benefits to poor people, adding a liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people.

On how India’s economic growth can further accelerate, the Minister said that India will need more Capex investment. He said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also raising money from the common man for the construction of highways.

He also talked about the construction of 26 green expressways in the country and the Ministry is not facing a shortage of money for this.

(With IANS inputs)