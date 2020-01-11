New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari lamented the fact that despite several measures and initiatives taken by his ministry for up road safety, about 1.5 lakh deaths take place every year in 5 lakh accidents. The Centre in 2018 passed the amendments to Motor Vehicles Act which mandate stringent punishment for flouting traffic rules.

Speaking in Nagpur ar a Road Safety Week function, which began across the country on Saturday and will culminate on January 17, the minister expressed grief. “Five lakh accidents take place in the country every year and around 1.5 lakh people are killed, and between 2.5-3 lakh people are injured. The GDP loss to the country is two per cent,” Gadkari said.

“Besides, 62 per cent of those killed in road accidents are in the 18-35 age group,” he added.

The minister was referring to the NCRB figures of 2018 which have been released recently.

There were 1,35,051 incidences of deaths due to negligence relating to road accidents in 2018, according to the latest NCRB report on “Crime in India -2018”. When compared to the previous two years, the statistics show that there has been no significant change in the overall situation. In 2017 there were 1,34,803 incidences reported from across the country, while in 2016 it was 1,35,656. Incidents of ‘Hit and run’ accident cases have climbed up marginally over the last year. In 2018, the ‘hit and run’ cases reported were 47,028. In 2017, the cases registered under this category were 43,727.