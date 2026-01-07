Home

Masterstroke by Nitin Gadkari, plans to extend Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway upto THIS district of UP, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar to get...

To recall, the expressway was earlier proposed only from Gorakhpur to Shamli. Later, a decision was taken to extend it to Panipat in Haryana.

New Delhi: In a major development, the Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway is now set to be expanded further. According to the reports, the expressway, which is considered extremely important for the development of Purvanchal, will extend beyond Gorakhpur to Kushinagar district and from there will connect to the proposed Siliguri Expressway. The total length of this mega project will be around 750 kilometers after the extension. It is important to note that the expressway will connect a total of 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, giving a fresh boost to regional connectivity and economic activity.

According to the reports, the work on the new alignment of the Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway is progressing rapidly under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As per the officials, the alignment will be finalized and the design prepared by next month. Once the two expressways are connected, a direct four-lane road will be available from Siliguri to Panipat.

Earlier Gorakhpur to Shamli, now extended to Kushinagar

To recall, the expressway was earlier proposed only from Gorakhpur to Shamli. Later, a decision was taken to extend it to Panipat in Haryana. Now, it is being extended to Kushinagar district to enable a direct connection with the Siliguri Expressway. However, due to land constraints near Jagdishpur Koni in the Gorakhpur area, plans have been made to connect the Panipat Expressway near the villages of Khurhuriya and Balua.

Districts to be connected by this expressway

Starting from Kushinagar, this expressway will pass through Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, before reaching Panipat in Haryana.

Villages in Kushinagar through which the road will pass

The villages that will fall under the scope of this project in Kushinagar include Rampur, Agya, Holiya, Rampur Mafi, Magdiha, Sinduriya Vishunpur, Ghoradeur, Khurhuriya, Balua, Turkdiha, Binduar, Sahjauli, Senduar, Mundera, Khottha, Sihuliya, Tikar, Chhapia, Belwa Khurd, Mahuawa, and Ahirauli.

