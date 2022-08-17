New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been dropped from the BJP’s top decision-making body in a major organizational revamp.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the rejigged parliamentary party board, which now has many new faces. Other members that are part of the board include Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, K Laxman, and Satyanarayan Jatia.

The Board, headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, will also have PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari out of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board. https://t.co/47SHBVtlw0 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur and Bhupender Yadav have been made members of BJP’s Central Election Committee. Shahnawaz Hussain has been dropped from it.

BJP releases a list of members of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC). Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis included in the Committee. pic.twitter.com/wvUJAvoNzA — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

The Parliamentary Board is the governing body of BJP that takes day-to-day decisions on behalf of the national executive. The national executive sets up the highest decision-making body consisting of party president and ten other members. The board supervises the activities of the parliamentary and legislative groups of the party. It also guides and regulates all the organisational units below the national executive.