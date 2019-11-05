New Delhi: With the power tussle for the Chief Minister’s Post in Maharashtra entering the second week, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari on Tuesday said he has written a letter to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to request Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to come forward for negotiations between his party and the BJP. He expressed hope that Nitin Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours.

The development comes as the BJP senior leaders are planning to meet later in the day at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence in Mumbai to discuss the present situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, a poster calling Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray the next Chief Minister of the sate appeared in Mumbai yet again. This is the third time a poster of such kind appeared in the state, making the situation more critical. Put up outside Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family, the poster had a picture of Aaditya with ‘My MLA, My Chief Minister’ written on it.

The BJP, on the other hand, on Monday said the party’s door is still open for talks with its ‘younger brother Shiv Sena. However, the BJP said the compromise on CM post doesn’t arise at any cost.

“We are waiting and watching. Our doors are open to discussions with Shiv Sena. There will be no compromise on the CM post. We are open to the distribution of ministerial portfolios,” sources at the BJP were quoted as saying by ANI.

On one side, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the political situation of the state, and on the rother hand, Shiv Sena leaders, including Ramdas Kadam and Sanjay Raut, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai to discuss the same issue.

As per updates, the last date to form the new government in Maharashtra is November 7. If the government is not formed within that time, then President’s rule will be in place in the state.