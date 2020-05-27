New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, turned 63 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet Gadkari on his special day, saying he is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure. The Prime Minister also prayed for his long life. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: After Defence Minister, PM Modi Meets NSA, CDS, 3 Service Chiefs; Reviews Situation

“Birthday wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague, Shri @nitin_gadkariJi. He is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure as well as vibrant MSMEs in the nation,” the prime minister said. Also Read - Lockdown Has Failed, PM Modi Must Say What Plan B is, Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo

Gadkari became the youngest president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2009. Apart from being instrumental in the creation of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System, CCTV Surveillance System and National Highway Toll Information System, Gadkari also initiated multiple projects such as e Sagarmala Project, Coastal Berths, Improving Port Connectivity, Incentives to make Major Ports Green, SEZ at JNPT etc. He is also known for constructing a network of roads, highways and flyovers across Maharashtra including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Three days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 75. Instead of indulging in a celebration, he chose to continue with official work and COVID-19 related matters. PM Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal were among those who had sent greetings for the Chief Minister.