Nitin Gadkari outlines India’s path to third-largest economy, says India can save 4,500 billion dollars if…, Trump’s tariff war will…

Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who is known for his innovative ideas, has made several key remarks regarding the Indian economy. While speaking at the CSIR’s Technology Transfer Ceremony, Gadkari said that for India to become the world’s third-largest economy, it needs to reduce imports and increase exports. He further added that agricultural waste (agro-waste) can be converted into useful products, which would benefit farmers. It would also reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil imports.

It is important to note that Gadkari’s remarks come at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, of which 25 percent is an additional tariff linked to imports of Russian oil. The minister said that using petroleum-free bio-bitumen in road construction would bring a major transformation in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Listing the benefits of agro-waste, Gadkari said that the use of agro-waste would reduce pollution caused by stubble burning, ensure better utilization of resources, and strengthen the economy.

Gadkari suggested way to reduce dependence on imported oil

India can save around 4,500 billion dollars in foreign exchange if 15 percent blending is done in vehicle fuel. This would also reduce dependence on imported crude oil. India is currently the world’s fourth-largest economy, and to reach the third position, we need to reduce imports and increase exports.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Gadkari’s speech:

Nitin Gadkari said India has become the world’s first country to start commercial-level production of bio-bitumen.

This will provide farmers with a new source of income.

Employment will increase in rural areas, and the rural economy will also be strengthened.

Gadkari described the use of bio-bitumen as an example of the government’s commitment to sustainable development, self-reliance, and environmental protection.

Nitin Gadkari has directed companies manufacturing agricultural and construction equipment to promote vehicles running on alternative fuels and flex engines.

Government has selected 10 highways across the country for trucks powered by green hydrogen.

Gadkari said, “If India wants to become the world’s third-largest economy, it must focus specifically on reducing imports and increasing exports.” He also said that “the use of petroleum-free components like bio-bitumen in road construction is a transformative step towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.”

