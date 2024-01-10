Home

News

“Nitin Gadkari Unveils and Commences Construction of 29 Highway Projects Valued at Rs 4,000 Crore in Punjab”

“Nitin Gadkari Unveils and Commences Construction of 29 Highway Projects Valued at Rs 4,000 Crore in Punjab”

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari initiated the development of Punjab by laying the foundation for 29 new national highway projects, allocating Rs 4,000 crore. The projects aim to enhance infrastructure and foster economic growth, improving the quality of life in the region.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Giving special focus on the development of Punjab, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on wednesday laid the foundation of 29 new national highway projects with a bounteous amount of Rs 4,000 crore.Implementation of this project is supposed to have a significant impacts over the area of implementation leading to improved infrastructure and overall economic development and is also visualized to benefit the quality of the life of the population.

Trending Now

How Does It Help People

This project will ensure the smooth and perfected connectivity for transportation and public convince. The implementation of 4-laning on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur section, including bypasses in Phagwara and Hoshiarpur, aims to establish a 100 kmph high-speed link, cutting travel time from 1 hour to 30 minutes. The bypasses in Phagwara and Hoshiarpur will alleviate urban congestion, offering a direct connection to Hoshiarpur via National Highway 44 (GT Road).

You may like to read

Connectivity Of The Areas

The construction of a 4-lane Ladowal Bypass in Ludhiana, connecting GT Road to National Highway 5, will provide a direct route from Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway to Delhi-Jalandhar Highway (National Highway 44). Meanwhile, the 4-laning of the Talwandi Bhai to Firozpur section, along with the Firozpur bypass, will enhance overall connectivity, promoting safety and swift movement on the highways. Additionally, these developments are expected to facilitate easier access to religious pilgrimage sites and strengthen inter-state connectivity within the project areas.

Features Of The Project

Minister Gadkari also unveiled new road connectivity projects, including a 45 km, 4-lane bypass at Mukerian, Dasuiya, and Bhogpur on the Jalandhar to Pathankot route, costing Rs 1600 crore. Another announced project involves the construction of a 30 km, 4-lane bypass from Tanda to Hoshiarpur at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

(Inputs From ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.