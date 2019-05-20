New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi launched the latest poster of the prime ministerial biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ following an address to the press with producer Sandip Ssingh in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Monday.

The new poster reads in pomposity, “Aa rahe hai dobara PM Narendra Modi. Ab koi nahi rok sakta. (PM Modi is returning to power, no body can stop him).”

In the press briefing following the poster release, Vivek Oberoi slammed the opponents. He blamed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) for the film’s delay. He also stated that giant political parties tried every possible way to stop the movie from release.

“I believe like there is a Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi, even a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ was there against us,” and added, “I don’t understand if they were scared of our film or the stick of the chowkidar,” the Bollywood actor said.

He also made a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, calling him a prince, and his party’s ‘Nyay’ welfare scheme saying, “Shehzade ji, ab hoga nyay. (Dear Prince, justice will be done.)”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and actor Vivek Oberoi launch poster of biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ pic.twitter.com/bUuwSBGLsQ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

The movie, directed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi, had received a lot of backlashes for its seeming propaganda nature. On April 17, a special committee comprising seven the Election Commission (EC) watched the biopic as directed by the Supreme Court.

The movie had caused immense chaos in the nation due to its initial release date, April 11, which happened to be on the day of the first phase of Lok Sabha Election polls. However, the EC stayed its release stating disturbance on a level playing field.

After a highly controversial debate, the EC gave its nod to the film and decided that the movie will hit the silver screen on May 24.