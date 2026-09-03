Modi government plans to run bike taxis across all states, Nitin Gadkari unveils new plan, makes major announcement on traffic rules

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged all state governments to allow bike-taxi services, saying they could create employment opportunities for around 80 million people. Gadkari made the remarks during the launch of a pilot programme called ‘Suraksha’. Under the programme, free on-site medical check-ups and counselling will be provided to drivers and high-risk workers involved in highway construction and mining operations.
It is important to note that the programme will be implemented across a 150-kilometre stretch covering Maharashtra’s Nagpur-Kamptee region along NH-44 and the mining belt of Chandrapur. It also aims to cover 10,000 people. Emphasising the health of drivers, Gadkari said their well-being is crucial for road safety. He stressed the need to focus on eye care as well as other health issues associated with the nature of their work.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs, said that adhering to ethics and values is important in all spheres of life as it increases one’s credibility. He was speaking at ‘The Economic Times – Changemakers of Nagpur -2026’ event.
He also stressed the importance of research and development as well as study of successful practices followed in the rest of the world. Challenges can be overcome with a positive attitude and good business practices, the Union minister said.
“Values are very important, be it social life, personal life or political life…one has to maintain values, which increases one’s credibility and leadership ability,” he said.
Talking about the importance of positive thinking, he cited the example of a businessman who did not lose courage even after his entire factory burnt down, and is now exporting goods to over 90 countries. “The man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits,” the Union minister said.
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