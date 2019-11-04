New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant parole to Vikas Yadav, who is undergoing a 25-year jail term in Nitish Katara murder case.

“Complete your 25-year-sentence in jail,” the Supreme Court told the counsel of Vikas Yadav, who pleaded for parole as “his fundamental right”.

Counsel appearing for Yadav contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that his client has been behind the bars for seventeen and a half years, and his parole has been rejected by the High Court.

Yadav had filed a special leave petition in the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order on his parole.

“Why should you go on parole, tell us,” said the court. Yadav’s reply: “Parole is a fundamental right, and I have already spent a long time in jail.”

The apex court inquired about Yadav’s conviction in other cases.

In one of the shocking cases of honour killing, the accused Vikas and Vishal had murdered the 25-year-old Indian business executive Nitish Katara, on February 17, 2002 as they were opposed to his friendship with their sister and Uttar Pradesh strongman D.P. Yadav’s daughter Bharti Yadav.

